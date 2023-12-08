'Wave after wave after wave': Health officials warn high COVID-19 rates could continue
Not enough people are getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
That’s according to a Western University professor involved in the Ontario COVID-19 Waste Water Survey Program.
“What we have is a lot of people that harbour the virus for periods of time, then transmit it to someone else,” said Canada Research Chair in HIV Pathogenesis and Viral Control, Eric Arts.
He said that while there is some immunity in the population from previous infections and previous vaccine doses, it can only last for so long.
“Just not enough people are getting vaccinated, and that means that we will just have wave after wave after wave,” he explained. “And so it really won’t end. That’s the problem. It’s endemic now in the population.”
The warning comes as the latest Ontario Public Health wastewater survey results indicate the prevalence of COVID-19 in Ontario is more than twice what it was one year ago.
The wastewater signal now stands at 2.1, up from 0.98 at this time last year. Southwestern Ontario, which stretches from Grey-Bruce down to Windsor, is at 3.2 – that’s more than six times higher than it was one year ago when the signal was 0.5.
Arts said we’re very much into a COVID-19 wave.
“Now the southwest has quite exploded in terms of what we see in wastewater, reflecting the number of cases there are in the southwest. And you can see that as well in London, Ontario, where there’s a huge increase,” said Arts.
Doctors said transmission of both COVID-19 and influenza will peak over the holiday season. That’s why they said the next week will be critical for people to get vaccinated, who haven’t already, as it takes about two weeks to develop immunity.
Dr. Ninh Tran, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, said both COVID-19 and influenza are on the uptick.
“Our flu activity went from low to high in the last week or so. We’ve got seven cases. And flu season, once it starts it keeps going up for about four to six weeks,” she explained. “So we’re expecting peak transmission of these two viruses around the holiday season.”
Tran said vaccination clinics can be found on the Southwestern Public Health website, while vaccination information for London and Middlesex can be on its website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
'Trudeau can end it all': Conservative carbon tax filibuster stretches into second day
With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, after MPs stayed up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
Canadian alleges discrimination, sues federal government in effort to get grandchildren out of Gaza
A Palestinian-Canadian is suing the federal government in an effort to get his four grandchildren out of Gaza. Mohammed Nofal, 74, is alleging Global Affairs Canada and immigration officials created a discriminatory policy that denied his family help in evacuating a war zone in the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
'We're inside the patient, looking directly at the tumour': Gaming experience aids surgery
An Ontario teen is among the first patients in the country to have a rare type of cancer surgically removed by doctors who trained using a virtual reality system that allows them to 'walk' inside a patient's body.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
About one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection, according to a Statistics Canada report issued Friday.
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
Kitchener
-
HWY 7/8 crash closes eastbound lanes near New Hamburg
A collision west of New Hamburg has closed a section of Highway 7/8 in in the eastbound lanes.
-
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
-
WRPS recover 45 stolen vehicles set to be shipped overseas
Waterloo regional police have arrested eight people they believe were working together as part of an organized criminal network to steal vehicles in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
Windsor
-
Woman charged in fatal Chatham collision
A Chatham woman has been charged in connection to a fatal collision back in June that claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman.
-
Lauzon Parkway Phase 2 construction expected to be complete next week
City of Windsor officials say Phase 2 of the Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Project is almost finished.
-
‘I feel blessed’: Chatham winner of $100K plans to treat herself to something special
A Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see ‘congratulations’ flash on her phone screen letting her know she was the lucky winner of $100,000.
Barrie
-
Several inflatable decorations destroyed by vandals in Barrie's east end
Multiple residents in Barrie's east end had their holiday decorations targeted and destroyed overnight.
-
Innisfil wraps up another successful 'Scrooge the Ticket' campaign
The town of Innisfil wrapped up another successful 'Scrooge the Ticket' campaign.
-
Three men charged following serious assault in Bradford last month
South Simcoe Police have charged three men following a serious aggravated assault that occurred in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury last month.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police investigating incident that triggered high school lockdown
There were some tense moments in North Bay on Friday after information that a weapon was possibly at a local high school prompted a lockdown and police response.
-
One person found dead in Sault fire, police investigating
Residents in Sault Ste. Marie should expect to see a police presence near a fatal fire in the city Friday.
-
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
Ottawa
-
Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
Ottawa school bus authority general manager departs role
The general manager and chief administrative officer for the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) Vicky Kyriaco has departed from her role.
-
18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a young person in a rural part of Lanark County.
Toronto
-
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
-
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
-
How an investigation into an auto theft ring led to the arrest of ServiceOntario employees
Car theft investigations are all too common for the officers who work with the Major Crime Unit at the Toronto Police Service’s 53 Division.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man arrested in death of Quebec toddler found injured at daycare
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child who was found injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal earlier this week.
-
Public sector strikes: Legault appears ready to wait it out
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
-
Quebec government votes to abolish the office of lieutenant governor
The day after the appointment of the first Indigenous person to occupy the position of lieutenant governor in Quebec, the national assembly voted unanimously for the abolition of this office.
Atlantic
-
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
-
2 fatal overdoses suspected in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County
The Nova Scotia RCMP suspects two people died Friday morning in Cumberland County due to drug overdoses.
-
Maritimes to see heavy rain and strong winds Monday
A strengthening low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S., across northern New Brunswick, and over the Gaspe Peninsula of Quebec on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Charge laid in fatal shooting of Winnipeg woman: police
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in November.
-
Winnipeg searching for new police chief
Chief Danny Smyth plans to retire from the Winnipeg Police Service on Sept. 3, 2024.
-
2 U.S. men fined $5,100 after fishing trip in northern Ontario
A very successful fishing trip in northern Ontario has cost two U.S. men thousands of dollars after they pleaded guilty to having more than the legal limit of Walleye.
Calgary
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved homicides of 2023
Of the 19 homicides Calgary has recorded so far in 2023, nine of them remain unsolved.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snowfall warning re-issued for Calgary and area, with snow expected until late Friday
Southern Alberta was hit with persistent, heavy, wet snow Thursday and early Friday prompting snowfall warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada that covered the southwest corner of the province, including Calgary.
-
Peita Luti named new executive director of Alberta Theatre Projects
Alberta Theatre Projects took a step towards solidifying its foundation this week, naming Peita Luti as its new executive director.
Edmonton
-
Alberta pauses pension consultations as it waits to find out its share of CPP assets
With half of Albertans not wanting to exit the Canada Pension Plan, the province has decided to pause public consultations until it knows its share of assets.
-
Oilers, Wild on successful runs following coaching changes
Tonight's game at Rogers Place (7 p.m.) features two teams on winning runs soon after a coaching change. Well, mostly.
-
Canada Post worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton
A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigators identify Richmond father who was killed with 13-year-old son
Homicide investigators have identified a father who was killed in his home with his 13-year-old son in Richmond on Nov. 30, and say a photo of a suspect will be released shortly.
-
Coastal Renaissance return to service now expected in early March, BC Ferries says
One of BC Ferries' largest vessels will be out of service for at least another three months, but the Crown corporation says there will be no reduction in its sailing capacity during that time.
-
B.C. jury wants murder definitions at start of deliberations in Ibrahim Ali trial
A jury has resumed deliberations in the case of Ibrahim Ali, whose marathon first-degree murder trial in B.C. Supreme Court wrapped up yesterday.