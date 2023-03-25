Water safety bulletins across regions as rivers rise

A whole lot of rain, and melting snow, will mean some raging rivers and streams across our region this weekend.

Conservation Authorities stretching from Windsor, Ont. to Owen Sound, Ont. are urging caution around waterways this weekend, and into next week, as 15 to 20 mm of rain falls Saturday.

While damaging flooding isn’t expected, rivers will likely reach their bank high levels by Sunday, and that will last into next week, according to officials with the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority.

They’re asking people to respect the speed and temperature of the rivers, and the potential dangers that lie within.