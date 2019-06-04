

CTV London





The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority wants you to keep an eye out for turtles this nesting season.

In Ontario seven of eight species of turtles are listed as at risk. The UTRCA says you can help by watching for turtles on roadways and, if safe to do so, to help them across.

They also say if you find a turtle nesting on your property do not disturb them as eggs can take up to 90 days to hatch.

In some species the hatchlings stay in the nest until the following spring.

Anyone who also encounters spiny soft shelled turtles, spotted turtles, or Blanding’s turtles are encouraged to report the sightings to the conservation authority.