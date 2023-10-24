Wanted person may be injured: OPP

OPP now say a person being sought in connection to an ongoing investigation in Huron County may be injured.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, police interacted with two people during related incidents in Seaforth and Clinton.

As a result of the interaction, one person was injured and airlifted to London hospital and a second person, 34 year old Karley Frayer, remains unaccounted for.

Through investigation, police say Frayer may have sustained a serious injury during the interaction with police.

She is wanted for attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Frayer is described as a white female, about 5’3” tall, approximately 180 lbs with coloured wavy hair.

Anyone with information should contact Huron OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at Crime Stoppers Ontario.