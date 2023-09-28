Want to make a difference and help support London’s hospitals? Here’s your chance with the Dream Lottery

If you’re looking for a way to support London’s hospitals and want a chance to win some amazing prizes, including a home worth more than $1.5-million, then perhaps the Fall Dream Home lottery is just the opportunity for you.

From a dream home, to large cash prizes, there is a lot up for grabs — and all of it supports London’s hospitals.

So what are the three main prizes?

Option one is a brand new open concept home located at 1651 Upper West Ave., built by Bridlewood Homes, designed by 12|26 Design Co. and furnished by Modern Living London. This fully furnished, 3,256 sq. ft., custom-design home features clean lines, monochromatic natural tones, contrasting black accents and subtle architectural details. Total value: $1,509,900.

Option two is new this year, and features the option of “tiny home living.” If looking to downsize, this option offers two tiny homes and $750,000 cash. The winner can customize their tiny homes with the experts at Habitat28. Total prize value of $1,090,000.

Option three is a grand prize option of $1-million in cash.

The new Dream Home Lottery grand prize at 1651 Upper West Ave. in London, Ont. is seen in this rendered image. (Source: Dream Lottery)

The funds raised from the Dream Home Lottery go to fund St. Joseph’s Health Care, London Health Sciences Centre, and the Children’s Hospital.

Since 1996, more than $57 million has been raised for the hospitals.

"These proceeds make so much possible to enhance specialized patient care, equipment and research for a population base of over 2.3 million, including 400,000 children, with every dollar raised remaining here in our community,” said Scott Fortnum, president and CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-488-7100, online at dreamitwinit.ca or at the dream home itself in London.

But that’s not all that’s up for grabs. Thousands of smaller prizes are also available, including cash payouts to “top up your paycheque” or “top up your tank,” vacations, shopping, and many others. All large prizes have the option to offer a cash alternative.

Two tiny homes are up for grabs as part of the Dream Home Lottery in London, Ont. (Source: Dream Lottery)

Organizers said people should buy their tickets sooner rather than later as “Dream Lottery has a history of selling out early.”

The grand prize and 50/50 winners’ announcement will be made on Dec. 20, 2023. If tickets are sold out by the bonus or early bird deadline, 50/50 and calendar tickets will also close, and the grand prize and 50/50 winners will be announced earlier.

The Bridlewood Dream Home located at 1651 Upper West Ave. is open to the public for viewing. The hours include:

Launch weekend: Sept. 28 – Oct.1: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Regular hours: Friday – Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Holiday hours: Oct. 9: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

"Dream Lottery is a win for everyone! When you purchase a ticket, you're not only helping advance the standard of care at London's hospitals, but you also have the chance to win big. So, get your tickets today to help patients, now and in the future," said John MacFarlane, president and CEO of London Health Sciences Foundation.