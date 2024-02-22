LONDON
London

    • Walkerton mayor during E.coli crisis passes away

    David Thomson, Mayor of Walkerton during E.coli tragedy, passed away in February 2024. (Source: Municipality of Brockton) David Thomson, Mayor of Walkerton during E.coli tragedy, passed away in February 2024. (Source: Municipality of Brockton)
    Walkerton’s mayor during the E.coli crisis has passed away.

    David Thomson was thrust into the national spotlight in the year 2000 when thousands of Walkerton residents became ill from drinking the town’s water.

    He will be remembered by many for his emotional testimony at the Walkerton inquiry into the tainted water scandal. Locally, he is being remembered as a “humble gentleman” who served his community with “care and compassion.”

    Thomson was the first mayor for the Municipality of Brockton, which included Walkerton, elected in 1999 and remaining mayor until 2003.

    Thomson was a local farmer who served on various municipal councils in the Walkerton area for 36 years.

    Flags will fly at half-mast outside the Municipal office in Walkerton today, in honour of the former mayor.

    Thomson was 93 years old.

