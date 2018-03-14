

CTV London





While the Olympics are over for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir the pair is going to have another opportunity to dance across our television screens.

The gold winning Ice Dancers are scheduled to appear on the popular talk show on March 20th.

On Monday Virtue tweeted, “Our choreographers think we are currently creating show numbers for our upcoming tours…really we are just training for out @TheEllenShow entrance…”

Ellen is known for dancing on her show and often guests will come out dancing.

Ellen responded, “Just tell me what music you want. I’m ready.”

Virtue and Moir first won gold in Canada in 2010. They initially hung up their skates after taking silver in Sochi, but came out of retirement for one last shot at gold. In South Korea they put together a masterful performance to once again take home the gold.