Virtue and Moir to appear on Ellen
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate after winning the gold medal in the ice dance, free dance figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. (AP/Julie Jacobson)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 9:07AM EDT
While the Olympics are over for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir the pair is going to have another opportunity to dance across our television screens.
The gold winning Ice Dancers are scheduled to appear on the popular talk show on March 20th.
On Monday Virtue tweeted, “Our choreographers think we are currently creating show numbers for our upcoming tours…really we are just training for out @TheEllenShow entrance…”
Ellen is known for dancing on her show and often guests will come out dancing.
Ellen responded, “Just tell me what music you want. I’m ready.”
Virtue and Moir first won gold in Canada in 2010. They initially hung up their skates after taking silver in Sochi, but came out of retirement for one last shot at gold. In South Korea they put together a masterful performance to once again take home the gold.