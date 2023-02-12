Video shows intensity of motel fire in London on Saturday

New video shows the intensity of the fire inside a motel room in south London, Ont. on Saturday.

The cell phone video was taken by a resident of the Super 7 Motel at 697 Wellington Rd., south of Commissioners Road.

It shows a wall of flames filling the entranceway to the room. Flames could also seen breaking through the roof at its peak.

Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office, the London Police Service Forensics Unit and London Fire Department Investigations Unit were on scene just before the noon hour on Sunday.

Yellow caution taped restricted access to the 12 rooms impacted by the fire. A number of them appeared to have extensive damage and fire officials said the roof structure has been compromised in a number of locations.

The hotel website indicates there are 43 rooms total. Residents of the rooms not affected by the fire have been allowed to return.

An initial estimate on Saturday estimated the damage to be in excess of $500,000.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The Fire Marshal's Office investigators arrived at around 11 a.m. and said it may take some time to establish an exact cause for the fire.