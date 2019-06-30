

CTV London





Two men have died following a collision involving a vehicle and train.

Oxford County OPP were called to the scene in Innerkip on George Street around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

They say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver has been identified as Cole Bey, 27, of Kitchener and the deceased passenger is Raymond Friolet, 26 of Kitchener.

There were no other occupants in the car.

The OPP investigation determined the train was travelling westbound on the rail line when it struck the vehicle on George Street.

The street was been closed for about five hours for the investigation.

OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

#OxfordOPP UPDATE on collision involving train and motor vehicle in #Innerkip. #OPP report that the male passenger has succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Collision investigators remain on scene and George St. remains closed at this time. ^rl pic.twitter.com/f4zo1AdHAL — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 30, 2019