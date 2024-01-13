Victim sustains possible life-altering spinal injury in Sarnia stabbing

Sarnia Police Service patrol officers responded to a stabbing incident Friday night.

They said that around 8 p.m., police assisted a man lying on the ground outside of an apartment building in the 800-block of Devine Street, between Indian Road and Lilian Street.

Police and paramedics found the conscious victim who was bleeding from the back of his neck, but had difficulty moving parts of his body.

The 33 year old was transported to the Bluewater Health hospital for emergency assessment.

Through investigation, police learned that the victim was riding his bicycle on Devine Street, when he encountered two other men.

Police said the victim and two suspects began speaking to each other, but that interaction turned physical and escalated to one of the men stabbing the victim in the back of the neck.

Sarnia police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Jan. 12, 2024 on Devine Street. They released these suspect photos to assist in their investigation. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Police said the two suspects then fled the scene on foot.

A preliminary medical examination of the victim found that he sustained a serious injury to his spinal cord.

He has since been transported to Victoria hospital in London for specialized trauma care. The extent of any permanent injury is not yet known. He is expected to survive, but with a serious risk of having sustained life altering injuries.

The Sarnia Police Service is requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the interaction between the victim and the two male suspects. Residents and drivers in the area are being asked to immediately review their home security systems and/or dash cams for any images that may be related to this incident, especially between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sarnia police officers will remain in that neighborhood on Saturday to continue the investigation.

Sarnia police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Jan. 12, 2024 on Devine Street. They released these suspect photos to assist in their investigation. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)