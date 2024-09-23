Victim identified, arrests made in London suspicious death
The victim has been identified and two people have been arrested following a suspicious death investigation in London.
Matthew Harp, 39, was found deceased after police were called to Kathleen Avenue behind Mildred Barons Park in east London, Ont.
Broady Daniel Dax Salmon, 29, has been charged with second degree murder and a Ashley A. Taylor, 30, has been charged with manslaughter/
As previously reported, it was around 6 p.m. on Friday when first responders were called to Kathleen Avenue for a "check welfare investigation."
CTV News spoke with a neighbour who lives on Kathleen Avenue, who wished not to be identified. He said a homeless encampment moved into the woods about three months ago.
London police were working with the Chief Coroner's Office on the investigation.
More details will be released as they become available.
