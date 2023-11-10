Veterans gravesites honoured by students
Each soldier’s name was read aloud as students from École Elgin Market Public School placed poppies on the gravesites of 374 veterans at the Kincardine, Ont. cemetery.
“We’re going to honour them for their service because they deserve it. They laid down their lives for our freedom,” said grade 5 student, Damian Woodward.
One of those who received a poppy on Friday, the gravesite of Charles Mann, a decorated war veteran and the great-great-grandfather of Nathan Mann.
“It feels pretty good. Now I can finally rest in peace knowing I found my great-great-grandfather’s grave,” said the youngest Mann.
The poppy placements are part of a Legion initiative to ensure every Canadian veteran is remembered for Remembrance Day.
It’s called ‘No Stone Left Alone’. The program started 12 years ago in Edmonton after a soldier’s family showed up to their loved one’s gravesite to place a Remembrance Day wreath, to realize most soldiers’ gravesites were bare.
Students from École Elgin Market Public School in Kincardine placed poppies at the gravestones of 374 veterans, as part of the No Stone Left Alone initiative, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion on Nov. 10, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“That was their question, ‘Why aren’t all the veterans remembered?’ And that is how the whole project got started,” said Mark Ozorio, the Youth Education chair for the Kincardine Legion.
Ozorio said the poppy placements are a tangible way for students to try and connect with events that happened over a century ago. It appears it’s working.
“They died so we could have peace, and the poppies on the gravestones celebrate what they have done for this land, and for peace,” said Judah Jefferson.
“We’re here to say sorry for people having to die, and say thank you for letting us be free,” said grade 5 student Alyssa Levangie.
“They could have stayed alive and lived a longer life, but they chose to come out and help our community and land, so we could have a better land, community, and peace,” said Wini Wayland.
Students from École Elgin Market Public School in Kincardine placed poppies at the gravestones of 374 veterans, as part of the No Stone Left Alone initiative, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion on Nov. 10, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“I’m here because everyone should know that they sacrificed their lives for our rights,” said Rylan Baker.
“If we didn’t have them, this place might not be here,” said grade 3 student Nate Hyre.
With each poppy placed, and soldiers’ gravestone read aloud, Remembrance Day is taking on greater meaning for these students, or so hopes Ozorio.
“It’s the first time Kincardine has participated. By the response we’ve had, it won’t be the last,” he said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career
When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
LATEST UPDATES Fighting in north Gaza nears hospitals, as Palestinians flee to crowded shelters
Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing northern Gaza as Israel's military pushed deeper into dense urban neighbourhoods in its battle with Hamas militants. Officials in the besieged enclave said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 11,000 people.
Kitchener
-
Fast-expanding magic mushroom chain opens another Ont. location
The newest branch of the chain FunGuyz opened its doors in Cambridge, Ont. last month. The owner says its their 14th location.
-
Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener man
Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown in 2019.
-
Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'
Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
Windsor
-
‘It was very eye-opening’: high school students, staff and veterans mark Remembrance Day with service
Students, staff and several veterans came together at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School for a traditional Remembrance Day service on Friday, a day ahead of the official ceremony at Windsor’s Cenotaph.
-
Future of SafePoint remains uncertain
Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky told a gathering Friday morning she doesn't beg very often, but the issue of funding for the SafePoint consumption and treatment site warrants the ask.
-
NextStar begins hiring for production jobs
The hiring has begun for production work at Windsor’s battery plant.
Barrie
-
Drug dealer sentenced after Wasaga Beach man's fatal overdose on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl
A convicted drug dealer will spend eight years behind bars for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man.
-
2 suspects wanted for tying up employees, robbing Barrie credit union armed with firearms
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
Police investigate indecent act at Sunnidale Park in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a man accused of performing an indecent act in front of a woman at a Barrie park.
Northern Ontario
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
Eyewitness recalls explosion that resulted in fatal fire near Cornwall, Ont.
South Glengarry resident Michael Fenn says he witnessed one of the explosions that killed one person and destroyed three homes near Cornwall this week.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this week.
-
Antisemitic messages, gasoline found in clinical area at General Campus, Ottawa Hospital says
Ottawa police are investigating after the Ottawa Hospital said gasoline and unspecified antisemitic messages were discovered inside a clinical area at the General Campus this week.
Toronto
-
Pickup truck driver allegedly drunk and speeding in Mississauga collision that left pedestrian dead
A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
-
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Montreal
-
Police open hate crime investigation as shootings at 2 Montreal Jewish schools leave parents on edge
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Protesters in support of Gaza march in downtown Montreal
Demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown Montreal Friday evening to express solidarity with Palestinian civilians under attack by continued Israeli airstrikes.
-
Montreal Jewish, Muslim communities describe anxiety amid rising tensions tied to war
Hateful acts targeting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war are prompting anxiety but also some defiance among community members.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
-
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
-
Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
'Learn about these heroes': Dufferin gang honoured in Selkirk
A special group of veterans is being honoured with a new memorial in Selkirk the day before Remembrance Day.
-
'They're very big': group of bison spotted on the loose in southern Manitoba
A herd of bison were on the loose in southern Manitoba this week, turning heads near a small community.
Calgary
-
Calgary's 'The Cornerstone' office-to-residential building nears completion
A new office-to-residential building conversion is nearing completion on the west end of Downtown Calgary as it's set to kick-start a new era of affordable housing opportunities.
-
New multicultural little library and community foodbank opens in Ogden
There's a new little library in town and this one celebrates diversity.
-
Fort Macleod structural truss facility receives government support in $28.5M expansion
It's an investment that’s hoping to raise roofs in Fort Macleod.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Experts suggest gun buyback, new task force in wake of 'extremely traumatizing' Edmonton shooting
Police in Edmonton are "not entirely" responsible for a rise in gun violence, but a pair of local criminologists agree that now is a good time to review how they prevent and respond to shootings.
-
10-year-old boy feared dead after house fire in Whitecourt
One person is dead after a house fire in Whitecourt on Thursday and a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for.
Vancouver
-
More images of Randall Hopley released as hunt for sex offender continues
Vancouver police released additional photos of Randall Hopley Friday, as the search for the convicted sex offender continues.
-
B.C. hospital's ER closing for 14th time since start of September
For the 14th time since the beginning of September, B.C. health officials have announced South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency department is temporarily closing due to staffing issues.
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as B.C.'s South Coast braces for wicked weather
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings scheduled for Friday night, when heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the South Coast.