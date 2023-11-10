Veterans gravesites honoured by students

Each soldier’s name was read aloud as students from École Elgin Market Public School placed poppies on the gravesites of 374 veterans at the Kincardine, Ont. cemetery.

“We’re going to honour them for their service because they deserve it. They laid down their lives for our freedom,” said grade 5 student, Damian Woodward.

One of those who received a poppy on Friday, the gravesite of Charles Mann, a decorated war veteran and the great-great-grandfather of Nathan Mann.

“It feels pretty good. Now I can finally rest in peace knowing I found my great-great-grandfather’s grave,” said the youngest Mann.

The poppy placements are part of a Legion initiative to ensure every Canadian veteran is remembered for Remembrance Day.

It’s called ‘No Stone Left Alone’. The program started 12 years ago in Edmonton after a soldier’s family showed up to their loved one’s gravesite to place a Remembrance Day wreath, to realize most soldiers’ gravesites were bare.

Students from École Elgin Market Public School in Kincardine placed poppies at the gravestones of 374 veterans, as part of the No Stone Left Alone initiative, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion on Nov. 10, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“That was their question, ‘Why aren’t all the veterans remembered?’ And that is how the whole project got started,” said Mark Ozorio, the Youth Education chair for the Kincardine Legion.

Ozorio said the poppy placements are a tangible way for students to try and connect with events that happened over a century ago. It appears it’s working.

“They died so we could have peace, and the poppies on the gravestones celebrate what they have done for this land, and for peace,” said Judah Jefferson.

“We’re here to say sorry for people having to die, and say thank you for letting us be free,” said grade 5 student Alyssa Levangie.

“They could have stayed alive and lived a longer life, but they chose to come out and help our community and land, so we could have a better land, community, and peace,” said Wini Wayland.

“I’m here because everyone should know that they sacrificed their lives for our rights,” said Rylan Baker.

“If we didn’t have them, this place might not be here,” said grade 3 student Nate Hyre.

With each poppy placed, and soldiers’ gravestone read aloud, Remembrance Day is taking on greater meaning for these students, or so hopes Ozorio.

“It’s the first time Kincardine has participated. By the response we’ve had, it won’t be the last,” he said.