LONDON, ONT. -- As a second wave of COVID-19 rapidly spreads in Ontario, winter sports have been cancelled for the Fanshawe Falcons and the Western Mustangs.

The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) made it official on Thursday that there will be no sanctioned sports for the 2021 winter semester, impacting the OCAA’S 27 member schools.

The decision was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and the sport restrictions that are in place in the Province of Ontario.

Sports affected by the cancellation of the 2021 OCAA varsity sports winter schedule include badminton, basketball, curling, indoor soccer and volleyball.

"The health of the entire OCAA membership and our participants remains our top priority, and we empathize, understand, and share the deep disappointment this especially causes for our winter sport student-athletes," said OCAA President, Nathan McFadden in a statement.

"After extensive contingency planning and collaborating with our members, the reality is that there are far too many obstacles to allow the OCAA to operate while providing a safe and quality varsity experience for our student-athletes."

Just hours after the OCAA released the news, Ontario University Athletics announced it was also cancelling winter sports for 2021.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, and fans remains OUA’s number one priority,” said Dr. Deborah MacLatchy, Chair of the OUA Board of Directors. “After significant consultation with our members and advisors, we have determined that OUA sport cannot be delivered prior to March 31.”

Both conferences announced in June the cancellation of sports for the 2020 fall semester.

“While we would love nothing more than to see our student-athletes back on the field of play and participating in OUA-sanctioned competition during the second term, we are not yet at a place where they can occur safely,” stated Gord Grace, OUA president and CEO.

“As disappointing as that reality is, I am confident that our participants will continue to demonstrate their resolve and determination through these exceptional circumstances and as we work toward an eventual safe return to competition.”

University athletic departments may continue to determine their Return to Train guidelines on their respective campuses, and effective Jan. 1, 2021, are responsible for determining any involvement in member-driven competitions/exhibition games, as per their institution’s policies and within regional and public health guidelines.

The OUA Board of Directors will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 across the province and may adjust these decisions on an on-going basis.

“We recognize how disappointing this is to many, especially our student athletes, but these are unprecedented times. We are committed to delivering OUA Sport once it is safe to do so,” MacLatchy added.