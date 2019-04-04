

Sean Irvine, CTV London





This weekend many of you will enjoy the expected spring weather, and use it to tackle backyard projects.

But hundreds of others in our region will spend their time collecting and planting thousands of trees.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is assembling thousands of trees at both Fanshawe and Wildwood parks, ready for pickup this weekend.

They are some of the 50,000 trees to be planted this year.

The main client is farmers looking to create windbreaks to reduce soil erosion on farm fields. Each has already met with UTRCA representatives to coordinate the best place to plant.

The 50,000 trees cost $200,000 to assemble and some of that is offset by landowners and grants.

“I think we are taking a step in the right direction. I think we could still plant more. There is a lot more spaces when we are out there that looks like they need trees, green space that needs trees,“ says Jordan Hazenburg who has helped the UTRCA plant for five years now.

Development continues to take a toll on tree numbers in London, and in bedroom communities near the city, raising the question, 'Are the trees going in, enough to replace the ones going out?'

John Enright, a UTRCA forester, says, “Ideally we need to see more trees being planted, and we are always trying to promote and encouraged the tree planting program. But yeah, from that standpoint it is a little frustrating, but we probably may be breaking even, but I do not think we are gaining right now.”