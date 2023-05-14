Urban Roots London opens new greenhouses

Urban Roots London, Ont. celebrated the installation of two new heated greenhouses on Saturday, allowing for more locally grown food.

The non-profit organization revitalizes underused land, producing and distributing organic vegetables and herbs for people in need.

Officials said the new greenhouses will increase production during the winter months by about 200 per cent.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation partially funded the project with over $100,000 in grant money.

Urban Roots started back in 2017 and has since distributed more than 60,000 pounds of food in total to over 400 visitors each year.