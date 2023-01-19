Two Western U researchers receive grants to find solutions for arthritis

Arthritis Society Canada is trying to uncover more solutions to arthritis disease which is currently affecting five million Canadians, according to Dr. Sian Bevan.

The national charity has announced two researchers from Western University have been awarded grants to further research how to prevent and treat this disease.

“With these awards, we are investing in rising research stars and novel solutions to get ahead of arthritis and push for a future that is pain-free,” said Bevan, who is the Chief Science Officer with Arthritis Society Canada.

Dr. Matthew Teeter is one of the eight recipients. He is a professor in medical biophysics, medical imaging and surgery at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. He is also a scientist at Robarts Research Institute and Lawson Health Research Institute.

Teeter’s goal is to “enhance patient mobility and quality of life after joint replacement through the development and application of imaging and digital technologies.”

Understanding what puts patients at risk and how they can be treated can help them receive a more personalized treatment, which Teeter hopes will avoid any complications for the patient.

Dr. Jim Johnson is also one of the eight recipients. He’s a professor of mechanical and materials engineering at Western University and is one of the directors of the bioengineering research laboratory at Lawson.

A common misconception is that the disease only affects older people, said Bevan. However, teens and children can also be susceptible to arthritis. “One in five Canadians has arthritis and by 2040 it will rise to one in four.” She added.

There are over 100 different types of arthritis, according to Bevan. She said finding treatments for each one is one of their goals.

The Arthritis Society, which has branches across Canada, is vital in helping people deal with the disease at all ages, providing programs, support and information through a variety of means including phone lines and an extensive website.