Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
London police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Adelaide Street and Wallace Street.
Witnesses told CTV News that five people were taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.
Fire crews also attended the scene for an extrication but have since cleared.
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe
London police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Adelaide Street north between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street on June 15, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
London police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Adelaide Street north between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street on June 15, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
A committee of U.K. lawmakers harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, saying he lied to Parliament about lockdown-flouting parties and was complicit in a campaign to intimidate those investigating his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Section of Charles Street West reopens to traffic after crash
After weeks of repairs, a stretch of Charles Street West in downtown Kitchener has reopened to traffic.
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
Driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into tree
A 38-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Final two suspects arrested after violent downtown assault
Windsor police have arrested the final two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in the downtown core last month.
-
Car drives into Jackson Park flower bed
A vehicle crashed into a Jackson Park flower bed on Thursday morning.
-
One person displaced after Windsor house fire
Crews were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Gail Avenue near Somme Avenue around 9 p.m.
Barrie
-
Bizarre thefts from porch and garden reported in Barrie
Police are investigating a bizarre plant theft spree in Barrie.
-
Man and woman sought in alleged armed robbery attempt at Wasaga Beach gas station
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach hope to identify a man and woman involved in an alleged armed robbery at a gas station early Sunday morning.
-
Man's body discovered in Orillia woods
Emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive man in a wooded lot in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
Ottawa
-
CTV News Ottawa wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV News Ottawa has won the Radio Television Digital News Association award for "Best Newscast" in a large market for coverage of the devastating derecho storm in May 2022.
-
Bill Carroll receives Lifetime Achievement Award
One of the biggest names in Canadian talk radio, Newstalk 580 CFRA's Bill Carroll, has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for his contributions to the industry.
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
Toronto
-
Man falls to death from window of Toronto hotel after police interaction
The SIU has been called in after a man fell to his death following an interaction with police in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario's top court upholds convictions against Laura Babcock's murderers
Ontario's top court has upheld convictions against Dellen Millard and Mark Smich for killing a 23-year-old woman, marking back-to-back appeals dismissed this week against the multiple murderers.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
Smog from forest fires reaches several Quebec regions, including Montreal
Some 127 forest fires remain active in Quebec on Thursday morning, and their smoke is expected to cover a large part of the province during the day.
-
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery may remain closed for Father's Day
With Father's Day quickly approaching, anxiety is rising among many family members who may be unable to visit grave sites at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
Winnipeg
-
New Costco location coming to Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
Employees vote in favour of Manitoba’s first ever cannabis collective agreement: union
Over 100 cannabis workers in Manitoba have voted overwhelmingly in favour of signing a new collective agreement, making it the first of its kind in the province.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after weekend fight in Brandon: police
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a man’s death in Brandon over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Prairie preservation: Agreement would see ranch south of Lethbridge protected
A push to protect more than 22,000 hectares of Prairie land located south of Lethbridge needs your help.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
Tornadoes spotted northeast of Lethbridge in Iron Springs, Enchant area
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health-care crisis: Bigger bureaucracy, longer waits and calls for an overhaul
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.