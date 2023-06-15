Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital

London police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Adelaide Street and Wallace Street.

Witnesses told CTV News that five people were taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

Fire crews also attended the scene for an extrication but have since cleared.

Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe

London police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Adelaide Street north between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street on June 15, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

