Two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 claims one life Sunday morning

    An OPP vehicle is on scene of a fatal collision on Highway 21 in Saugeen Township on Jan. 21, 2024. (Source: OPP West Region/X) An OPP vehicle is on scene of a fatal collision on Highway 21 in Saugeen Township on Jan. 21, 2024. (Source: OPP West Region/X)
    One person is dead and another is in a London hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 21 in Saugeen Township.

    According to South Bruce OPP, at 10:38 a.m. on Sunday police received a report of a serious two-vehicle crash along Highway 21 in Saugeen Township.

    Police, fire crews and EMS attended the scene and located a van and an SUV involved in the collision.

    A passenger from the SUV was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

    The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

    Highway 21 is closed between Bruce County Road 40 and Concession 2, Saugeen Township for the protection of emergency responders.

    Motorists are asked to respect the closure and avoid the area.

    The South Bruce OPP continues to investigate the collision along with members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team and the Coroner's Office. 

