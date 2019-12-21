LONDON, ONT -- A grandmother has died and a community is in mourning following a crash between two vehicles on Oneida Road late Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Oneida Road at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation around 9:30 p.m. for a reported collision.

The woman, said to be in her sixites, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released the name of deceased.

Witnesses tell CTV News that the person who died was a woman from the community and a grandmother.

Some businesses along the road were closed with a sign on the door saying they were taking time out of respect for the loss.

Oneida Road was closed between Ball Park Road and Hazel Road while police investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

With reporting from Brent Lale.