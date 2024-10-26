Two teens face charges after breaking into a school
Two teens have been charged after they were spotted breaking into a school on Thursday.
At around 11:00 p.m. a witness saw them break a window at a building in the area of Chiddington Avenue and Compton Crescent.
When police arrived on the scene, the two boys fled on foot. A bag containing tools and identification of one of a perpetrators was found nearby by a canine unit.
Officers found the suspects in the area, and they were arrested.
The two teens, ages 14 and 15 are estimated to have caused approximately $2,000 in property damage, and face charges of break and enter and mischief and damage to property under $5,000.
