    • Two teens face charges after breaking into a school

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)
    Two teens have been charged after they were spotted breaking into a school on Thursday.

    At around 11:00 p.m. a witness saw them break a window at a building in the area of Chiddington Avenue and Compton Crescent.

    When police arrived on the scene, the two boys fled on foot. A bag containing tools and identification of one of a perpetrators was found nearby by a canine unit.

    Officers found the suspects in the area, and they were arrested.

    The two teens, ages 14 and 15 are estimated to have caused approximately $2,000 in property damage, and face charges of break and enter and mischief and damage to property under $5,000. 

