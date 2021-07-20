HURON COUNTY, ONT. -- A motorcyclist had to be airlifted to hospital after colliding with a car just south of Goderich Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened before noon on Highway 21.

A section of highway was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Earlier Tuesday morning, around 5:30, a tractor trailer collided with some hydro poles in Benmiller, knocking out power to most of the village for much of the morning.

Police say one person suffered minor injuries in that collision.

A section of Londesborough Road through Benmiller was closed until late in the afternoon as hydro crews worked to restore power to the village.