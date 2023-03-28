Two people, one dog rescued from residential fire

Damage is estimated at $50,000 and the cause has been listed as careless smoking after a basement fire at a home in east London.

Crews were called to the scene 10:45 p.m. on Monday and had the fire out by 11:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported, two people from a main floor unit and a dog were taken to safety by firefighters.

According to London fire, the property housed several residential apartments.