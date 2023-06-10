Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
Huron County OPP, Huron County Paramedic Services and Bluewater Fire Services responded to a beach front address North of Bayfield around 2:20 p.m. for an incident involving a boater in distress.
When police arrived, firefighters and EMS were performing lifesaving measures on a person who had been brought to shore. Police say the 32-year-old Bluewater resident was pronounced dead at the scene.
While assisting the marine emergency, a 46-year-old volunteer from Bluewater experienced a medical emergency themselves and were taken immediately to the Goderich Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
Police say the causes of the both tragic deaths have yet to be determined, but a post-mortem examination has been scheduled for both.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested by police investigating governing party's finances
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for years, was arrested Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam was a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.
In backrooms and on social media, battle rages over law to expand railway competition
An obscure law has Canada's two main railways fighting back over concerns about expenses and congestion, with the drama playing out in social media posts and a backroom lobbying push.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Air Canada passengers frustrated after tech issue delays, cancellations
Last week's technical issues at Air Canada caused delays and cancellations and left hundreds of Canadians stranded and frustrated.
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
Russian cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Crowds celebrate Pride in Waterloo region despite security concerns
Hundreds of people turned up for the inaugural Pride street party in Cambridge on Saturday, while others packed Victoria Park in Kitchener for the Tri- Pride event.
-
OPP investigating two-vehicle collision southwest of New Hamburg
Debris from a badly damaged car could be seen scattered across a rural road in Oxford County on Saturday afternoon following a collision in East Zorra, near Tavistock.
-
“Celebrate communities where everybody belongs”: Waterloo Belongathon aims to raise accessibility awareness
Hundreds of people walked and rolled into Waterloo on Saturday to highlight the importance of accessibility.
Windsor
-
Police investigate west Windsor shooting
Windsor police are seeking information as officers investigate an early morning shooting in the city’s west end.
-
Damage estimated at $650,000 after Ford City fire impacts two homes
Two people have been displaced after a fire in Ford City Saturday seriously damaged two homes.
-
'I woke up and my whole house was lit up': Neighbour helps rescue family from Windsor house fire
A Windsor resident is being hailed a hero after alerting a young family with a baby that their house was on fire early Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating death after Police Interaction in Tay Township
The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man Saturday in Tay Township.
-
Barrie police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
14-year-old Ella was last seen on Friday.
-
Barrie Airshow takes flight
The Barrie Airshow featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds got underway Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, 62 active fires
With the arrival of rain, the forest fire danger ratings in northern Ontario have decreased as of Sunday morning, but there are a total of 62 active wildfires in the region. Here’s what you need to know.
-
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
-
Someone in Ontario got an email telling them they've won $22M in a Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario will wake up to an email informing them they're $22 million richer.
Ottawa
-
4,300 customers without power in Barrhaven on Sunday
Hydro Ottawa is reporting a hydro outage affecting 4,361 customers in Barrhaven West. The utility says the outage is in the Pastel, River Run, Watercolours, River Mist and Grand Canal area.
-
Police investigating after Smiths Falls' rainbow crosswalk vandalized this weekend
Police in Smiths Falls say investigators are trying to identify an individual following mischief to the newly installed rainbow crosswalk in Smiths Falls.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see some rain this week
People in Ottawa will enjoy a mainly sunny Sunday, before some much-needed rain moves into the area for the start of the work week.
Toronto
-
Why does Doug Ford care who becomes mayor of Toronto?
Doug Ford isn’t running to become Toronto’s next mayor, but an average voter could be forgiven if they thought he was.
-
Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee injured.
-
Teen reportedly seen on top of moving GO train in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a teenager was reportedly seen on top of a moving GO Train in Etobicoke on Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Quebec moves from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires
Quebec is switching from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires, Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina announced on Sunday. However, a "very short-term" return is not expected for residents of evacuated communities, the minister said at a news briefing in Quebec City.
-
Crosses from New Zealand shipwreck sent to Quebec in honour of 19th-century Patriot
A pair of wooden crosses made from a shipwreck in New Zealand have been sent to Quebec to honour the 185-year-old wish of a francophone man who rebelled against British rule.
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Quebec City's Grand Theatre
A cyclist has died after falling near the Grand Théâtre in Quebec City. Emergency services were alerted to the victim in a pool of blood on Jacques-Parizeau Street by a 911 call at around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton tourism officials aim to clear the air after businesses impacted by N.S. wildfires
Although Cape Breton is hours away from the wildfires on mainland Nova Scotia, the head of Destination Cape Breton says some would-be visitors to the island have ended up with the wrong idea.
-
N.S. woman fined nearly $29,000 for outdoor fire as massive Shelburne wildfire burns
Police say a woman in central Nova Scotia has been fined nearly $29,000 for having an unsupervised outdoor fire in the midst of a provincewide fire ban.
-
New disc golf course headlines Shamrock Day in Saint John, N.B.
Disc golf lovers in Saint John, N.B., will no longer have to travel the province to play their sport. Shamrock Park now hosts a full 18-hole course for all to enjoy.
Winnipeg
-
'Things have been changing': Pembina Valley Pride standing up to hate
Hundreds of people gathered to show support after a small community experienced homophobic hate acts during Pride month.
-
Brandon Sportsplex Arena shut down due to ice plant repairs
Hockey and skating enthusiasts in Brandon will have one less rink to skate on for the foreseeable future.
-
RCMP close down highway for search warrant
Manitoba RCMP shut down traffic on Highway 9 Saturday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.
Calgary
-
Calgary worker killed in trench collapse remembered as compassionate outdoorsman
A man who died after he was buried in a collapsed trench in northwest Calgary on Thursday is being remembered as a compassionate, kind and genuine person.
-
Canadian WW1 internment operations marked by new Calgarian Ukrainian monument
A memorial exhibit marking a dark part of Canada’s First World War involvement was unveiled in Calgary Saturday.
-
Hill saves Vegas in Game 4's closing seconds, has team one win away from Stanley Cup title
As the Florida Panthers made a furious attempt to tie Game 4 -- and the series -- Saturday night, Adin Hill made the biggest save of his career as he denied Florida's Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in the game's closing seconds to give his team a win and commanding 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Edmonton
-
'Get out now': Officials urge people in Yellowhead County evacuation zone to leave as fire tears through the county
"If you're inside this evacuation zone, you need to get out of here." That's the key message the mayors of Edson and Yellowhead County want residents to hear after an evacuation order was issued for the area on Friday evening.
-
Apartment fire causes traffic delays in Eastwood area
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 82 Street between 118 and 122 Avenues while crews fight a fire at an apartment building
-
'Exciting and unique': Kingsway Mall growing rooftop garden for good cause
Kingsway Mall, once known as Kingsway Garden Mall, has gone back to its roots.
Vancouver
-
Fires grow in northern B.C., displacing thousands
Around 2,400 Tumbler Ridge residents have scattered after they were hit with an evacuation order as the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire inches closer to the community.
-
City of Delta taking steps to mitigate wildfire risk
As Metro Vancouver communities continue to encroach on nature, and a changing climate brings more intense wildfire seasons, local municipalities are taking steps to mitigate the risk of interface fires.
-
Hundreds displaced after fire breaks out in Maple Ridge
More than 200 people have been displaced after a large fire in Maple Ridge Friday night.