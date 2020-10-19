LONDON, ONT -- A house fire early Monday morning in the area of Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road has left two people displaced.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. for a reported fire at a home on Cooper Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire within the siding of the home, which was quickly brought under control.

However the fire left $50,000 in damages and two people displaced.

Fire officials say the two occupants do have a place to stay for the time being.

No injuries have been reported.