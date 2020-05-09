Two men charged following woman's death in Simcoe
Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 10:35AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 9, 2020 1:09PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. --
Two men are in custody following a woman's death earlier this week in Simcoe.
On Monday, OPP were called to a Norfolk Street South address for a person in distress.
Police say a 55-year-old Lorraine Denise Dawley died at the scene.
On Thursday, OPP arrested and charged a 53-year-old man with trafficking a controlled substance.
The accused was held in custody and had a court appearance on Friday.
Police also arrested and charged a second suspect on Friday, a 45-year-old man with trafficking as well. That person was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk OPP.