LONDON, ONT. --

Two men are in custody following a woman's death earlier this week in Simcoe.

On Monday, OPP were called to a Norfolk Street South address for a person in distress.

Police say a 55-year-old Lorraine Denise Dawley died at the scene.

On Thursday, OPP arrested and charged a 53-year-old man with trafficking a controlled substance.

The accused was held in custody and had a court appearance on Friday.

Police also arrested and charged a second suspect on Friday, a 45-year-old man with trafficking as well. That person was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk OPP.