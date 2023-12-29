Two emergency departments temporarily close as a result of insufficient staffing

South Bruce Grey Health Centre is advising the public of the temporary closure of two emergency departments.

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed Friday December 29 at 5pm, reopening on Wednesday at 7am.

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed Monday January 1 at 5pm reopening Tuesday at 7am and again on Tuesday following the same hours.

Anyone in need of immediate medical assistance is encouraged to call 9-1-1.