Two emergency departments temporarily close as a result of insufficient staffing
South Bruce Grey Health Centre is advising the public of the temporary closure of two emergency departments.
The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed Friday December 29 at 5pm, reopening on Wednesday at 7am.
The Durham Emergency Department will be closed Monday January 1 at 5pm reopening Tuesday at 7am and again on Tuesday following the same hours.
Anyone in need of immediate medical assistance is encouraged to call 9-1-1.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
First of its kind cancer care treatment machine ready for the new year
After years of fundraising, decades of testing and a recent Health Canada approval, Canada’s East Coast is now home to a new state-of-the-art machine expected to provide a faster, more precise and targeted cancer treatment.
Prosecutors say there's no need for a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
A second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on charges not in the cryptocurrency fraud case presented to a jury that convicted him in November is not necessary, prosecutors told a judge Friday.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
New way of identifying water on exoplanets discovered by scientists
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police
A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.
Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third
Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.
Kitchener
-
Family wants DoorDash to pay after driver crashes into house
The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.
-
'They failed me': Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020 now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
-
One dead after crash north of Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
New photo series uses AI to reimagine Windsor's most iconic locations
Following the success of a documentary, which put a spotlight on Windsor pizza, George Kalivas has seen his company's social media pages turn into a love letter for the city.
-
Oil spill investigated in Little River
The source of an oil spill in east Windsor is under investigation.
Barrie
-
Mild and wet December weather puts a damper on most winter activities
A mild and wet December means a slower start for winter activities in the region.
-
Crews battle blaze in Midhurst
Springwater firefighters worked to contain the structure fire after receiving a call shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Family-owned restaurant in Orillia serves up a century of tradition
At the Hill's Maple Leaf Restaurant in Orillia, the legacy of the family diner has lasted for nearly a century.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basketball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Woman becomes millionaire after lucky royal flush at Gatineau casino
Ashley Sandra Ghavami will long remember last Thursday evening after she scored the jackpot from a rare royal flush in spades.
-
Arnprior Facebook group gains local fame, marks 10 years
The Facebook group, What's Up, Arnprior marked 10 years of existence this December and has become known as the community hub for anything and everything in the town.
Toronto
-
Yorkville condo was stash house used by Hells Angels for $5 million in cash: documents
A condo in the tiny Toronto neighbourhood of Yorkville was used as a stash house for upwards of $5 million in cash by a group of Hells Angels operating an underground gambling ring, and their neighbours may have had no idea, according to documents filed in court and obtained by CTV News.
-
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
-
Ontario drivers will pay more to use stretch of Highway 407 in 2024
Drivers using a portion of Highway 407 will see an increase in their bills next year.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes could inspire others, as workers grow more combative
A successful resolution to Quebec's massive public sector strikes could serve as an inspiration to other workers in the province and elsewhere, a labour policy researcher said Friday after two union groups took major steps toward settling agreements with the government.
-
17-year-old girl dies in head-on crash in Lanaudiere
A 17-year-old girl died Friday afternoon when she lost control of her vehicle in Saint-Zenon in Quebec's Lanaudiere region and collided with another vehicle.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Atlantic
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Investigation into May’s destructive wildfires in Upper Tantallon, N.S., remains active: DNRR
Seven months after more than 150 homes were destroyed in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, the province’s Natural Resources and Renewables Department is still saying very little about their investigation into what may have caused the devastating wildfire.
-
Fuel future: Are Maritime petroleum prices headed toward stability?
A petroleum analyst predicts gas pump prices in Nova Scotia and other provinces could stabilize in 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
-
'The work is incredibly important': How a Winnipeg woman has been helping in Ukraine
Home for the holidays has taken on a whole new meaning for a Winnipeg woman who has spent more than a year in Ukraine rebuilding schools and helping students.
Calgary
-
Convicted sex offender arrested in Calgary
A convicted sex offender wanted on Alberta-wide warrants was arrested Friday.
-
Outpouring of support for 2 Alberta teens killed in rollover crash
Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.
-
Police searching for vehicle after road rage incident in S.W. Calgary
Calgary police responded to a southwest parking lot on Friday night after a road rage incident.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
Edmonton-born singer-songwriter helping ring in 2024 at Ice District
An up-and-coming Albertan musician will take the stage Sunday for the last event of the year at Ice District.
Vancouver
-
2 arrested after shots fired in Surrey
Two men who allegedly fled the scene of a shooting in Surrey Friday afternoon have been arrested, according to authorities.
-
2 flu-related child deaths recorded in B.C., as province sees rise in infections
Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.
-
Litter of 6 puppies surrendered to BC SPCA just before Christmas
Six puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA just three days before Christmas — adding more strain to their already busy holiday season.