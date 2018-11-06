

CTV London





London police say two men have been arrested and a handgun and $9,000 in drugs seized from an apartment where the rightful residents had allegedly been forced out.

The residents contacted police on Monday to report they had been threatened several times and forced to leave the apartment.

Along with the handgun, police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and Ritalin pills.

Two London men, ages 43 and 55, are facing numerous charges including: possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device (over-capacity magazine) and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 43-year-old is also charged with five counts of uttering threats and failing to comply with recognizance.

The 55-year-old also faces three counts of uttering threats, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm where prohibited and carrying a concealed weapon.