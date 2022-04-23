TVDSB sends letter to parents about masking

The Thames Valley District School Board emailed a letter to parents Friday evening regarding masking inside schools.

The email was sent on behalf of the chair of the Board of Trustees, Lori-Ann Pizzolato.

Pizzolato said out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety, a motion was approved by the Board of Trustees providing an extra layer of protection in their buildings.

“I want to be very clear that due to the increase in unfilled staff vacancies and, as result of the deep concern of the health and safety of all, the Board of Trustees’ motion states masking in TVDSB building is required until the Local Public Health Units in TVDSB explicitly advise otherwise,” said the letter.

Pizzolato said that they recognize that this may be a challenge for some and is a safety measure above provincial mandates, exemptions will be provided to all students and staff who choose to opt out.