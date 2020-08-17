LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reminding parents the deadline to confirm whether your child will be attending classes in person this September is Tuesday.

So far, more than 8200 students have opted for full remote learning at home.

Just over 63,500 of the TVDSB's 82,000 students have responded - or 78 per cent.

“Our plans have been shared with the Ministry of Education and local public health units and they are supportive of our comprehensive and multi-pronged approach,” says Education Director Mark Fisher in a news release.

“We need the support of parents and guardians to complete the survey so that we can ensure adequate teaching staff and classroom space are in place when schools reopen.”

Parents can let the board know of their intentions through the Parent Portal.