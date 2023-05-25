Trudeau makes stops in southwestern Ontario

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in southwestern Ontario on Thursday where he met with business leaders in St. Thomas, Ont. and then made his way to Woodstock, Ont. for a Liberal campaign event, where the Oxford County by-election is heating up.

STOPPING IN THE RAILWAY CITY

Trudeau first made a stop in St. Thomas on Thursday to meet with business leaders and tour a couple of establishments.

The visit was kept low-key with many people stopping by asking what was happening.

Trudeau was greeted by Mayor Joe Preston outside of Legends Tavern, and then visited the Atrium to talk to entrepreneurs and held a round table discussion about the difficulties the city has faced in the past, and the opportunity that lies ahead with the recently announced Volkswagen battery plant.

“We were discussing on the way over, some of the view points on how to make [the] economy sail,” said Preston.

He ended the trip at a café for another meet and greet, stopping to speak to patrons before departing again.

The event was over before most people knew he was even there, but those who happened upon the scene were happy to see the prime minister.

“Everybody is after Trudeau. ‘Trudeau this, and Trudeau that,’ but he`s a good guy,” said resident Dan Ker. “I`m a conservative, but he`s doing a good job.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a Liberal campaign event in Woodstock, Ont. on May 25, 2023. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

THE CAMPAIGN HEATS UP IN WOODSTOCK

Less than a month before the Oxford County by-election, Trudeau made a campaign-style visit in Woodstock for an event highlighting Liberal candidate David Hilderly.

“What a great moment to come and see so many people out today to support your next MP for Oxford – Dave Hilderly,” Trudeau said.

Oxford County is long considered by political experts to be a safe federal riding for the Conservative Party.

However, there may be some momentum in the county for the Liberals.

Outgoing Tory MP Dave MacKenzie had held the seat for nearly 20 years before retiring. He has since said he would support Hilderly over his potential Conservative successor.

“For him [MacKenzie] to say that he’s going to support a Liberal candidate is a big risk, but, what Mr. MacKenzie is saying, he believes in Oxford County. He wants the best for Oxford County, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Hilderly.

“We’re going to have a voice in Ottawa that’s strong for Oxford County and take it forward over the next three years,” he added.

The by-election is set for June 19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a Liberal campaign event with candidate Dave Hilderly in Woodstock, Ont. on May 25, 2023. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)