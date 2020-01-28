WINGHAM, ONT. -- A section of Highway 8 east of Stratford was closed for a large part of Tuesday after a tractor trailer carrying salt dumped it’s load.

The salt truck ended up overturned in the ditch around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to the OPP.

Roads crews, along with officials from the Ministry of Environment were on scene trying to clean up approximately 40 tonnes of road salt for much of the day.

Highway 8, between Road 108 and 110, was closed for the cleanup until shortly before 4 p.m.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 8 between Road 108 and Road 110 #Stratford - Road is now OPEN. ^ag pic.twitter.com/6xNgeed3Io — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) January 28, 2020