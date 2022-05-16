Tributes pour in for victim of Grand Bend altercation

“He did not have a bad bone in his body.” That’s what Gaetano Pelliteri said Monday in a letter to CTV News about his best friend, Zachary Hartman, 27, who passed away over the weekend.

Hartman was pronounced dead in hospital after an altercation in a Grand Bend, Ont. parking lot Friday night.

Three people have been charged in connection to the alleged homicide.

Pelliteri went on to say of his late friend that Hartman “always wanted to make sure that whoever was with him, they were taken care of and made sure we were happy.”

He added that Hartman didn’t deserve what happened to him.

Pelliteri told CTV News the two met in high school, then later attended college together in Sarnia, Ont.

Lambton Shores Mayor Bill Weber told CTV News on Sunday that he was upset by what happened.

“It is very unfortunate for this to happen at the beginning of a summer season,” said Weber. “My thoughts, on behalf of the municipality, go to the families involved.”

An 18-year-old male and 22-year-old male, both from Stratford, Ont. have been charged with second degree murder. A 21-year-old from West Perth, Ont. has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

OPP continue to investigate.