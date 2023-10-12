Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to resume today
The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.
The trial, being held in Windsor, Ont., is expected to hear from Nathaniel Veltman's defence lawyers.
Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.
He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Jurors have seen video of Veltman telling a detective he had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs and that his attack was politically motivated.
The case is the first where Canada's terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.
Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.
