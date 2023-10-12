London

    • Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to resume today

    Nathaniel Veltman is escorted outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week. The trial, held in Windsor, Ont., is expected to hear from Veltman's defence lawyers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer Dax Melmer) Nathaniel Veltman is escorted outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week. The trial, held in Windsor, Ont., is expected to hear from Veltman's defence lawyers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer Dax Melmer)

    The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.

    The trial, being held in Windsor, Ont., is expected to hear from Nathaniel Veltman's defence lawyers.

    Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

    He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

    Jurors have seen video of Veltman telling a detective he had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs and that his attack was politically motivated.

    The case is the first where Canada's terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

    Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.  

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war

    Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News