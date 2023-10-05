19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next.

The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Tuesday Oct. 10.

Justice Renee Pomerance told the members “there are some matters” the lawyers must now discuss before we take next steps”.

This, after federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh told the judge Thursday morning “Your Honour, the crown closes its cas.”e

This is a developing story. More details to come.