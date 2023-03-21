Trial date set for trio charged in the shooting death of a London, Ont. teenager

Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel) Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver