The future of St. Thomas Transit will be discussed Monday night at city hall.

The public will be able to hear the results of a transit survey conducted earlier this year.

Justin Lawrence, Director of Environmental Services, and Brian Putre of Stantec Consulting, will be at the reference committee meeting to present details related to the St. Thomas Transit Strategic Plan.

"We think we've come up with some solutions that everyone will like," says St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston.

"Some routes will get less service, and other routes will be instituted to get people into industrial park and get people to work."

During last year's election campaign, transit was the main topic of conversation in the city.

Preston called the system "broken" as buses stopped running at 6 p.m. and only six days per week.

In August, local MPP Jeff Yurek and the provincial government promised $1.8 million for transit projects in St. Thomas, but Preston says the federal government hasn’t committed.

Preston adds there will be still be steps to follow after Monday's meeting. "We'll hear all the details Monday. However the mayor has a big smile on his face because it's getting closer to having a community with a great transit system," Preston says.