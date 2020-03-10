LONDON, ONT -- A Western University-led project is shining the light on unmet healthcare needs for transgender and non-binary Canadians.

A survey of transgender and non-binary Canadians found that nearly half say that have had one or more healthcare need not met, despite 81 per cent having primary health care provider.

On top of that number, 12 per cent reported avoiding going to the emergency room despite needing care.

“These results highlight what health services researchers already know, that general availability of health care is only the first step in accessibility,” said Greta Bauer with Western University, and lead investigator on the study.

The project, called Trans PULSE Canada, brings together researchers from across the country. The survey polled roughly 3,000 transgender and non-binary individuals.

The survey also gathered information on general health and mental health. While most respondents reported good general health, 56 per cent rated their mental health as fair or poor, with 1 in 3 having contemplated suicide.

Roughly two thirds of respondents reported avoiding public spaces due to fears of violence and harassment.

The report, which can be read here, is the first for 10 reports expected in the first year of the project.