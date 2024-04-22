Train on fire moving through downtown London
Fire crews were called out to the scene of a train fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving multiple 911 calls about the eastbound train on fire, going over Oxford Street.
According to London fire, five railcars carrying old wooden railway ties caught fire. There were no dangerous goods involved.
As a precaution, people in the area of Richmond Street and Pall Mall Street were asked to stay inside due to the smoke.
Fire crews cleared the downtown scene just after 1 a.m. and moved the train cars to the Adelaide Yard on Quebec Street.
Damage to the railcars is estimated at $25,000 and $$10,000 to a Drewlo Holding building.
Crews work to keep a fire out on five train cars that caught fire as it moved through downtown London on April 21, 2024. (Source: London fire)
