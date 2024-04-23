Train derailed in Sarnia after colliding with a truck

Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a train in Sarnia.

The Sarnia Police Service was called to the scene of a train derailment at the end of Clifford Street around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a CSX commercial train collided at a low speed with a truck.

According to police, no injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were on board. The collision did not have any significant impact on traffic in the area.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit and at this time, no charges have been laid.