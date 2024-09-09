Traffic stop leads to drug seizure valued at more than $70k

A man is facing charges after a traffic stop by London police yielded a quantity of drugs over the weekend.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, officers made a traffic stop in the area of Pond Mills Road and Ponds Edge Court.

Police said through investigation, they learned the suspect was a suspended driver and was arrested.

They also seized the following items:

272 grams of suspected cocaine, value: $27,200

22 grams of suspected crack cocaine, value: $2,220

164 grams of suspected carfentanil, value: $32,800

75 grams of suspected fentanyl, value: $7,500

66 x 5 mg oxycodone pills, value $660

176 grams of cannabis bud, value: $1,760

$1355 in cash

Two cellular phones

Functioning digital scale

The total street value of the drugs seized was $72,120

A 25-year-old man from Stayner, Ont. has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.