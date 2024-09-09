LONDON
London

    • Traffic stop leads to drug seizure valued at more than $70k

    London police yielded a quantity of drugs valued at $38,910 on Sept. 8, 2024. (Source: London Police Service)
    A man is facing charges after a traffic stop by London police yielded a quantity of drugs over the weekend.

    Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, officers made a traffic stop in the area of Pond Mills Road and Ponds Edge Court.

    Police said through investigation, they learned the suspect was a suspended driver and was arrested.

    They also seized the following items:

    • 272 grams of suspected cocaine, value: $27,200
    • 22 grams of suspected crack cocaine, value: $2,220
    • 164 grams of suspected carfentanil, value: $32,800
    • 75 grams of suspected fentanyl, value: $7,500
    • 66 x 5 mg oxycodone pills, value $660
    • 176 grams of cannabis bud, value: $1,760
    • $1355 in cash
    • Two cellular phones
    • Functioning digital scale

    The total street value of the drugs seized was $72,120

    A 25-year-old man from Stayner, Ont. has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

