Track cycling makes a stop in the Forest City

Track cycling returned to London, Ont. for three days of high-intensity competition.

Riders of all skill levels have been heating up the Forest City Velodrome’s 138-metre wooden track in a variety of events this week.

The three-day event began Thursday and welcomed race teams from across Ontario and the U.S., in addition to displaying the Velodrome’s development programs.

There’s a matinee on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., followed by a final session closing out the event at 7 p.m. CTV News has learned that a Pan Am medalist will be in attendance.

“Watching track racing at the Forest City Velodrome is something to behold. There is no other place in North America where you can experience this kind of speed and intensity, right up close,” said Eric Hueston, president of Forest City Velodrome. “This race is a great way for families to spend some quality time together over the holidays and to get a taste for this great and accessible sport.”

Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person. The Velodrome is located at 2809 Roxburgh Road in London’s south end.

Track cycling at the Forest City Velodrome on Dec. 28, 2023. (Source: Forest City Velodrome)