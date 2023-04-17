'Total loss': Clinton home destroyed by fire

A house in Clinton is considered a total loss and will be demolished following a fire on Monday morning.

One person in the home at 113 Ontario St. got out safely after they were alerted by their dogs barking.

Officials told CTV News the fire started in the garage but an exact cause has not been determined and it is not considered suspicious.

A home in Clinton will be demolished after a house fire on April 17, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTWV News London)

