Tiny Home blitz build underway in St. Thomas

A model for the future of affordable housing neighbourhoods is rapidly taking shape in St. Thomas this week.

A blitz build of eight tiny homes is underway at a lot on Kains Street, just north of the downtown core.

Six local builders are volunteering their time. They have been joined by electricians, plumbers, and other tradespeople.

By Thursday evening, eight tiny homes will be built.

St. Thomas home builder Doug Tarry is a lead on the job site, his company has donated over $1 million to the Tiny Hope Project (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“This is just the start of something really incredible for affordable housing in our community,” shared Doug Tarry. The well-known St. Thomas home builder is a lead on the job site, his company has donated over $1 million to the Tiny Hope Project.

Beyond an almost complete prototype, the eight 400 sq. ft. residences are the first to be built in what will become a neighbourhood.

Tarry said that each tiny home is maximized for space and energy efficiency.

“There is just not an ounce of wasted space in these homes. But it's very cool because they're all getting, you know, laundry, they're getting a bathroom, they're getting a bedroom, and they're getting a nice kitchen living space.”

Unfortunately, it will be almost two years before anyone lives in the newly built homes.

“Just because of the shape of the property, the construction operating here and for the safety of the residents, we weren't able to do any early move-ins,” said Lindsay Rice, the executive director of the YWCA of St. Thomas Elgin.

Lindsay Rice is the executive Director of the YWCA of St. Thomas Elgin (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The organization will operate the Tiny Hope Project once all 40-plus homes are complete in the summer of 2026.

Rice said all units will be rented for affordable rates – and some tiny houses will be large enough to house small families.

“There will be 66 new residents here with a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes.”

While those numbers do not alleviate the long list of people waiting for affordable housing, Tarry hopes the project is duplicated nationwide.

“So, we're going to give it back to municipalities and government to say, ‘Here's what you can do with this space.’ We think that it's not just for rental. It should also be an entry-level purchase product as well.”

That move would offer the pride of homeownership to more Canadians, but in the interim, those volunteering their time on the job site are thankful to help those most at risk.

Volunteer plumber Dillen Black (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“I just bought my first home a few months ago, and it feels really good to have your own space and be private and have your own life. Now, I just want that for everybody,” shared volunteer plumber Dillen Black.

The Tiny Hope Project is approaching half of its $14 million goal – all of which has come from municipal and private donations.

Rice is hopeful federal and provincial grants will make up some of the shortfall before the 2026 opening.