LONDON, ONT -- A series of suspicious fires were set in Stratford Saturday including one which caused $1-million in damages to a building on Brunswick Street.

Fire crews were called to 18 Brunswick Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after wooden pallets were reported to be on fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the building.

One person had to be rescued after they escaped the fire by climbing onto a neighbouring roof.

Fire crews from Milverton and Shakespeare were also called in to help battled the blaze.

Fire Chief John Paradis told CTV News that the building was older which probably helped it not collapse on itself, however he said a newly installed metal roof may have helped protect the blaze longer than normal which added to the difficulty in fighting the fire.

An investigation was launched along with Stratford police after it was determined the fire was suspicious.

Since then police have reported two more suspicious fires in Stratford.

Both fires were lit in the Huron Street and O’Loane Avenue area.

One of the fires was a grass fire and the other was a dumpster fire, 500 metres away. Both fires were reported between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Damage is said to minimal and no one was injured in those fires.

Police say they are not yet sure of all three fires are connected however they are looking to identify a person of interest described as:

A white male between 5'9" and 6', with a shaved head, medium build, black tank top, and baggy jeans. They were last seen in the area of Franklin Drive and Buckingham Street.

2 of 2#SPS looking for help to ID POI - white male btwn 5'9-6' shaved head med build black tank top baggy jeans last seen in area of Franklin Dr & Buckinhgham st. Uncertain if Brunswick St fire and these 2 fires are connected Anyone with info pls contact us at 519-271-4141 — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile Brunswick Street was closed Saturday between Downie and Waterloo.

Access is limited to businesses on Albert Street.