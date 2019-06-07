

London police say more than $9,000 in drugs was seized after searches of three homes and a vehicle in the city on Thursday.

Search warrants were executed at residences on Lawson Road, Cheswick Circle and Chapman Court, as well as on a vehicle.

Police seized; $7,100 in cocaine, $1,800 in hydromorphone pills, $280 in cannabis hash, three cell phones and $5,400 in cash.

As a result, a 37-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two additional counts of drug possession.

A 29-year-old Londoner is also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, while a 21-year-old London man is facing one count of failing to comply with recognizance.

Two suspects were expected to appear in court on Friday while the third was expected to make a court appearance on July 19.