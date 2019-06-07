Featured
Three Londoners charged after $9K in drugs seized
Drugs and cash seized in London, Ont. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
CTV London
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 2:01PM EDT
London police say more than $9,000 in drugs was seized after searches of three homes and a vehicle in the city on Thursday.
Search warrants were executed at residences on Lawson Road, Cheswick Circle and Chapman Court, as well as on a vehicle.
Police seized; $7,100 in cocaine, $1,800 in hydromorphone pills, $280 in cannabis hash, three cell phones and $5,400 in cash.
As a result, a 37-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two additional counts of drug possession.
A 29-year-old Londoner is also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, while a 21-year-old London man is facing one count of failing to comply with recognizance.
Two suspects were expected to appear in court on Friday while the third was expected to make a court appearance on July 19.