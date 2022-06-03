Threat at Petrolia high school prompts concern from parents and students
In Petrolia, Ont. on Friday, the unsettling talk of the town is an alarming threat made at Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School (LCCVI).
The incident, which CTV News London has learned from multiple sources happened inside a boy's washroom, was enough for the Lambton-Kent District School Board (LKDSB) to close the high school.
Tara Chovancek’s daughter is a student at LCCVI. She says she came home from school Thursday and told her the boy's washroom had been destroyed. She then shared what was allegedly written on the walls.
“She said there was graffiti written on the wall about a shooting at the school,” Chovancek stated with a concerned expression.
Neither the OPP nor the school board have confirmed what was written. However, the LKDSB has confirmed students found graffiti on a wall and notified the office.
Chovanek says the incident has her considering keeping her daughter out of school.
“I don’t want her to go back. It’s an awful feeling, [until] the end of the year, the end of June,” she said.
Oliver Morningstar, an LCCVI student, says many friends tell a similar story to what was written. Morningstar says that’s enough for most to want to stay home.
“I definitely feel safer knowing that school is taking the proper precautions and going about this in a safer way for the students,” he said.
While upsetting, the closure is not without precedent. In 2019, Wallaceburg District Secondary School was also closed under similar circumstances.
While most applaud the decision to shut down LCCVI Friday, in town, there is a general uneasiness.
“What is happening? You hear this about the states, but it’s happening here too, isn’t it?” Margaret Opthof told CTV News.
Kayla Vanderwall does not have children at the high school, but still has concerns for her younger children.
“Even sending my daughter to public school today, if the high school is threatened, is her school in a threat? It would be nice to have some answers,” said Vanderwall.
The director of the LKDSB John Hewitt understands the desire for knowledge, but cautions that little can be said with police still on site.
“I think it’s tricky in the middle of the investigation when people want more information. I ask for patience,” said Hewitt.
And when it comes to safety, most are willing to wait, without question.
“What’s a day? It’s better than losing some lives!” emphasized resident Keith Elliott.
CTV News London has reached out to the OPP for an update on the investigation. They have yet to respond to our requests.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does Doug Ford's win mean for federal parties?
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and is considered armed and dangerous.
Windsor
-
Windsor mall food court fight leads to stabbing
Windsor police say they are looking for possible “armed and dangerous” suspects after an altercation at the mall that led to a man getting stabbed several times.
-
Vandalism and $16,000 damage prompts closure of park washrooms in Lakeshore
The Municipality of Lakeshore is urging residents to contact OPP with information related to vandalism and damage to park washrooms.
-
Walk planned in Windsor to honour Afzaal family one year after attack
A walk along Windsor's riverfront is planned to remember the tragedy which beset a London, Ont. family one year ago.
Barrie
-
Jeff Lehman vows he's 'not done yet' after nail-biting loss
Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman vows to keep fighting for "a better future" after his nail-biting loss to PC incumbent Doug Downey in Thursday night's election.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving in six hours: OPP
A police officer charged three people with stunt driving in Springwater and Clearview townships within six hours on Thursday.
-
Getting the bees to say 'cheese' in city photo contest
Under the Bee City Canada initiative, Barrie officially became Canada's 30th Bee City in 2019 at the height of the pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Gelinas not running for NDP leadership
Nickel Belt MPP elect, France Gelinas, says she’s not interested in contending for the party leadership.
-
Sudbury safe consumption site to open next month
In efforts to deal with the toxic drug supply, opioid crisis and increasing numbers of overdoses, a safe drug consumption site is set to open in Sudbury in the next four to six weeks.
-
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Ottawa
-
Fewer than 50 per cent of Ottawa voters cast ballot in provincial election
In Ottawa, 355,870 people cast a ballot the provincial election, less than half of eligible voters.
-
Ottawa home sales down 19 per cent in May
Ottawa home sales declined 19 per cent in May as higher interest rates, the cost of living and the powerful storm that hit the capital on the Victoria Day long weekend affected the real estate market.
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Cheers and tears: What happened on election night?
In the final episode of Ballot Box, the team breaks down all the Ontario election night highlights.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Quebec passes controversial bill to protect academic freedom
Elected officials in Quebec have passed Bill 32 on Friday to better protect academic freedom in the university environment.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
Man injured after falling down embankment at Saint John's Reversing Falls
A man is in hospital after he says he fell down an embankment at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Friday morning.
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country received a warm welcome when they arrived at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting
A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.
-
'Definitely been an upswing': Manitoba growers cash in on mushroom mania
The humble mushroom has cracked a number of 2022 food trend lists, with the New York Times calling it the ingredient of the year.
-
'At risk of having to cancel': Program helping kids living with disabilities looking for volunteers
An organization that helps children living with disabilities is asking for volunteers as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
'Concerning' new polls illustrate climbing Canadian credit card spending and consumer debt
Two new polls are shining a light on the extent of financial concern within Canadian homes.
-
Crash closes stretch of Highway 2A near Okotoks
RCMP officers have closed a section of Highway 2A south of Calgary as they investigate a two-vehicle crash that sent one woman to hospital.
-
Calgary bars can serve drinks at 8 a.m. during Stampede 2022
On Friday, July 8 – the day of the Stampede parade – establishments situated along the route can begin liquor service at 7 a.m.
Edmonton
-
STARS transports 1 to hospital after rollover in central Alberta
One person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a single-vehicle rollover on Friday morning. The rollover happened at Highway 54 near Range Road 55, just east of Caroline, Alta.
-
Social media threat closes 2 Leduc schools
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
What you need to know about e-bikes, e-scooters in Edmonton
Edmonton has approved licences for Lime and Bird to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in the city this summer. The city announced Friday morning that a total of 1,500 e-scooters and 400 e-bikes will be available across Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Ranking: These Metro Vancouver cities saw biggest real estate price dips due to rising interest rates
A just-released report on rising interest rates is giving would-be home buyers and sellers an idea of the impact already being seen in the Vancouver area, and the results vary by city.
-
Severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds possible in parts of B.C.: Environment Canada
Parts of B.C. are being told to brace for extreme weather with a special weather watch issued by Environment Canada.
-
B.C. company launches portable smartphone charging kiosks across province
A B.C. company is hoping to give smartphone users a boost when they need it the most by setting up portable charging kiosks across the province.