Thousands rally at Western University to protest sexual violence

London, Ont. -

Hundreds of Western University students walked out of classes Friday as thousands marched on campus to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.

Students, dressed in teal, chanted, "Stop this violence. No more violence," as they marched from Medway-Sydenham Hall and other residences to join the rally.

Some signs in the crowd read "Protect us, not your reputation," "Denial is not a defense," "I believe you, I stand by survivors" and "Will I be next?"

Some estimates put the size of the gathering of staff and students at around 8,000 people.

Students are showing their support for survivors of sexual violence while also pushing for change in the way the school handles reports of sexual assault.

The walkout comes after an investigation was launched into allegations of up to 30 drug-related sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week.

Massive turnout at @WesternU as students stage a walk out, rally, and march against sexual violence on campus. #LdnOnt #onpoli pic.twitter.com/uDgqkcgKmz — Daryl Newcombe (@DNewcombeCTV) September 17, 2021

According to London police there have been no formal reports made in regards to the allegations.

Police have confirmed they were already investigating three reports of sexual violence since the start of the semester; however those reports are not related to the residence allegations.

Police estimate 8 thousand students and staff walk out of class to end sexual violence ⁦@WesternU⁩ . ⁦@CTVLondon⁩ ⁦@CJBK⁩ pic.twitter.com/65z5FjGwBs — Nick Paparella (@NPaparellaCTV) September 17, 2021

Co-organizers of the rally call Western's announcement of an action plan on Thursday a first step, but say more needs to be done.

In unveiling the new Action Plan on Sexual Violence, Western President Alan Shepard said, “we let our students and families down.”

Among the new measures is a requirement to have all students living in residence take in-person training on sexual violence, consent and personal safety.

Details on the new Action Plan can be found here.

Western and all its affiliate colleges have spoken in support of the walkout, and encouraged students and faculty to attend.