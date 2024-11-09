'This just gives our players more options': Knights leadership reacts to NCAA dropping transfer restrictions

It was one of the most significant player-moves in London Knights history: Matthew Tkachuk had committed to play US college hockey for Notre Dame, but instead opted to the join the Knights. That meant Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and skated in the US developmental program, could never play NCAA hockey. Now that restriction has been lifted.

"I think, at the end of the day, we've always been a league that tries to promote options and benefits to our players,” Knights Associate General Manager Rob Simpson told CTV News. “Whether it be professional or the school route, including with CIS (Canadian Interuniversity Sport), I think this just gives our players more options and more places that they can try to go to succeed."

Former London Knights player Matthew Tkachuk decommtted from Nortre Dame (Source: SportsNet)

Tkachuk, playing on a team that included Mitch Marner and Christian Dvorak, helped lead the Knights to the 2016 Memorial Cup. In the spring, he was alternate captain of the Florida Panthers as that team won the Stanley Cup.

Simpson said that over the years, there have been challenging conversations with players weighing their options when it came to playing for the Knights or opting for US college hockey, "I think now this opens up the options for those players to come up and play and then be able to still go the route of NCAA after. And have another choice of where they want to play should they, you know, not sign a professional contract."

The NCAA restricted players entering from Canadian Hockey League (CHL) programs because CHL players were given a stipend, money mostly designed to help with living expenses. Now that American colleges have opened the door for athletes to receive name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation, the hockey transfer restriction has been dropped.

Most NIL money goes to high profile sports, like football and both men's and women's basketball. What's uncertain is whether a hockey player like a Matt Tkachuk will now be able to attract bigger dollars in college, making that route more attractive.

"Those are all things that we're having discussions around right now,” Simpson said. “How does this change that landscape? That's already been something that we've been challenged with when players are deciding whether to come here or to go to NCAA. So those are things we kind of have to work through in the league."