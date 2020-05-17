LONDON, ON -- An Aylmer, Ont. church who was relentless in its fight to hold a drive-in service has won the month-long fight.

Saturday night 'The Church of God' announced that Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed an amendment to the Emergency Management and Civil

Protection Act (EMCPA) that provides guidelines and clear permission for all churches to hold drive-in or parking lot services.

"This is a direct answer to our prayers and we thank God for it. We are grateful to the Premier and his Cabinet for providing clarity for Christians across Ontario,' Henry Hildebrandt the pastor at the church said in a statement.

The letter signed by Ford and the Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell states that the EMCPA does not apply to religious service, rite or ceremony if:

Each person attending the gathering must remain in their vehicle that is designed to be closed to the elements

Person must not be in a vehicle that contains members of more than one household

The driver of the vehicle must ensure that it is positioned at least two metres from other vehicles

No more than five people may conduct the service, and must maintain a two metre distance from anyone

The building where the service is being held must remain closed to the public

No materials must be exchanged

The news comes just prior to the church holding its sixth drive-in service. Parishioners have been staying inside their vehicles with the windows rolled up and listening to the sermon on a low-wattage radio signal.

The showdown between Aylmer police and the church made national news when officers were monitoring the service with video cameras, and sent the footage to a provincial prosecutor.

After consultation police backed down saying "this decision is yet another example where Aylmer Police are taking the measured and educational vs. retributive approach in achieving compliance with Emergency Orders put in place by our Provincial leaders."

The church also thanked the work of The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms who they say have been instrumental in providing legal counsel and their assistance has been invaluable.

"This is an important step in the right direction as we navigate the process of reopening our churches across the province," says Hildebrandt.

More to come...