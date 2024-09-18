LONDON
London

    • Things are cooling off in LDCSB classrooms

    (Source: LDCSB) (Source: LDCSB)
    Share

    Every school classroom in the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) now has air conditioning.

    According to a statement from the organization, the project took "years" to complete.

    The LDCSB said it utilized school renewal funds and set aside amounts each year to ensure schools and classrooms received upgraded systems.

    The last of any old window units were replaced over the past five years with Variable Refrigerant Flow split systems, with the exception for Regina Mundi College (RMC), as a new RMC is currently under construction and will have a fully modern system.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING At least 300 wounded in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon’s health ministry said Wednesday that at least nine people were killed and 300 wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News