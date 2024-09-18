Things are cooling off in LDCSB classrooms

Every school classroom in the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) now has air conditioning.

According to a statement from the organization, the project took "years" to complete.

The LDCSB said it utilized school renewal funds and set aside amounts each year to ensure schools and classrooms received upgraded systems.

The last of any old window units were replaced over the past five years with Variable Refrigerant Flow split systems, with the exception for Regina Mundi College (RMC), as a new RMC is currently under construction and will have a fully modern system.